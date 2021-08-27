Runners ready to hit the bricks for 44th annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ‘Twas the night before the Crim, and Race Director Joe Dimambro said that he isn’t sticking to the story, because he said it shouldn’t be quiet all night.

Dimambro said racers should be preparing at least a little bit.

“It can be easy to get those pre-race jitters and feel like you want to 100% rest up, but a little bit of lethargy can make you feel a little awkward the first few steps on race day. So get out there and do a little bit of light activity,” he said.

But its also important not to over work before the big race.

“You overdo it today and you end up being sore for the big event. That can cause you to have a less-than-stellar race experience. So a little bit of activity. You have to trust that the hay is in the barn,” Dimambro said. “Any major workout you do today, you won’t be recovered in time to see the health benefits of your fitness improving.”

If racers feel a bit unprepared coming into this year’s race, there’s always the option of the CrimFit Training program for next year.

“There are so many stories from people who decided on a whim to do the 10 mile race and they do it, but they’re sore for a couple days, weeks, after the race,” Dimambro said.

He said the training program is a great way to minimize soreness on race day, so it turns into a celebration of everything that athletes accomplished over the summer.

“There’s thousands of runners and walkers that have been able to have an amazing race due to that training program guiding them along the way with helpful group leaders, following that training program of gradually building up your distance and improving your fitness all summer long,” Dimambro said.

Above all else this year, he stressed the importance of hydrating and listen to the body. The goal is for everyone to stay safe and have fun.

