United Auto Workers union names new president

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new president of the United Auto Workers union held a roundtable on Thursday and addressed a number of topics.

Former secretary-treasurer Ray Curry was picked to take over as union president when Rory Gamble left in June.

He said the union is keeping an eye on coronavirus concerns, but isn’t supporting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces just yet.

“Our ultimate goal because of so many different reasons, whether that be religious or whether that be personal preference, or medical, that we would respect the wishes of our membership,” said Curry

He said that the United Auto Workers still encourages auto workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster shot when they become available

