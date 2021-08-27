Ward by Ward Tour continues in Flint with large focus still on crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/26/2021) - The city of Flint is coming together ward by ward for community meetings, discussing the most serious problems facing the community.

With the city still under a gun violence emergency, it’s no surprise that crime was a big focus during one of those meetings on Thursday night.

The latest crime statistics from the Flint Police Department shows violent crime isn’t slowing down. It’s picking up speed instead.

The city has tallied nearly fifty homicides, a more than 40% increase since this time last year.

“It’s really putting fear inside of the people to where they don’t want to enjoy the parks. They don’t want to get their kids out, and a lot of people want to relocate and move out of the city of Flint,” Jovan Slaughter said.

Slaughter lives in Flint and is attending the city’s Ward by Ward Tour for the Fourth Ward, where Mayor Sheldon Neeley was joined by Police Chief Terence Green.

“Our internal weakness right now is our staffing levels. I have to fill those twenty vacant officer positions,” Green said during the meeting.

Once those positions are filled, Green says he plans to focus much more on community-oriented policing.

“An officer that’s assigned to a community knows the community. They know where you live. They know what vehicles are supposed to be parked in front of your residence. They know what stands out and what’s not normal,” Green said.

It’s not just gun violence threatening the Flint community. Green says plans are also in the works to push back against drag racing and large gatherings, which also play a role in the gun violence emergency.

Slaughter is echoing what the mayor is saying: it’s going to take a village to save the village.

“Focus on more action. We can talk about it. We can complain, but if you’re not out picking up trash or talking to some of the young people or pulling up to some of these meetings, it really doesn’t matter, so that’s where it starts. More action, so we can be the change that we want to see in our community,” Slaughter said.

Neeley says in their next town hall meeting, they’ll be focusing more on how to best spend federal coronavirus relief funding.

