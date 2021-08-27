Whitmer lowers flags in honor of the U.S service members killed in Afghanistan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Whitmer calls on Michigan to lower flags to honor U.S service members after the Thursday terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Whitmer, has ordered Michigan flags across the state to be immediately lowered to half-staff until Aug. 30.

This is in honor and remembrance of the American service members who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom,” Governor Whitmer said. “The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured.”

On Thursday, two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least 13 American service members, and injuring dozens of others.

“We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission,” she said.

The state is asking that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of these deaths throughout Aug. 30.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.