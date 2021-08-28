CDC study shows how easily Delta variant can spread in classrooms

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -

A new CDC study showing just how easily the Delta variant will spread indoors has some in our community concerned as their children head back into the classroom.

The study showed just how quickly one teacher infected students even when they were masked.

Flint Physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala who is a strong supporter of vaccines and masking says it shows why it’s so important for our community to stay vigilant.

“If we don’t try to mitigate risk, then this is exactly what we would expect to happen. Somebody that’s COVID positive ends up spreading it to half the class,” said Dr. Bobby.

Christina MacDonald is a mother of three kids who are in the Grand Blanc School district.

She says after seeing the report from the C-D-C on Friday, confirming that an unvaccinated California teacher exposed half of her class of elementary students to the Delta variant she believes the Grand Blanc school district needs to step up their COVID 19 response plan.

“When we went to the school this week that I would see some HEPA filters at least in the classroom, which I did not. So, I don’t feel like we’re doing everything necessary, that needs to be done to minimize the spread.”

One of the portable air cleaners MacDonald is referring to is the high-efficiency particulate air filters which the CDC reports these filters are 99.97% efficient in capturing particles in the air. Dr.

Bobby says school districts have not taken the steps to mandate a vaccination with their staff, however, what is being required are mask mandates in Genesee County for K-6th grade.

“Even that is being met obviously with a lot of resistance. And so, you know there’s a lot of people that are getting medical exemptions, so they don’t have to wear masks,” he said.

The Flint area physician is advising the public to continue to take this pandemic seriously to avoid any sort of shut down.

“Taking precautions like masking and distancing and those sorts of precautions. I think we should do that… It’s a relatively small price to pay, so to speak, to preserve kids’ access to a higher quality education than they would get sitting home in quarantine.”

To see the districts full plan along with the recommendations from the Genesee Health Department click on the link, HERE.

