Advertisement

Dad of 3 missing boys in Lenawee County skips parole hearing

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORENCI, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - - A Michigan man whose three boys have been missing since 2010 declined to appear at a parole hearing in prison.

John Skelton’s decision means he probably won’t be released and must wait a year for another shot at parole.

Corrections Department Spokesman Chris Gautz says Skelton didn’t give a reason for skipping the hearing with the parole board.

Skelton pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment but has not been charged in the disappearance of his boys in Lenawee County.

He was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, making him eligible for parole after 10 years.

Skelton will be released from prison in 2025 if he’s not granted parole before that time.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
More than half of Michigan students must wear mask in school
A new CDC study showing just how easily the Delta variant will spread indoors has some in our...
CDC study shows how easily Delta variant can spread in classrooms
HAP Crim race
Runners ready to hit the bricks for 44th annual Crim Festival of Races
Sunset Village Apartments
Flint cleans up part of Sunset Village Apartments before Crim race passes by