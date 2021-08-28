Dad of 3 missing boys in Lenawee County skips parole hearing

MORENCI, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - - A Michigan man whose three boys have been missing since 2010 declined to appear at a parole hearing in prison.

John Skelton’s decision means he probably won’t be released and must wait a year for another shot at parole.

Corrections Department Spokesman Chris Gautz says Skelton didn’t give a reason for skipping the hearing with the parole board.

Skelton pleaded no contest to unlawful imprisonment but has not been charged in the disappearance of his boys in Lenawee County.

He was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, making him eligible for parole after 10 years.

Skelton will be released from prison in 2025 if he’s not granted parole before that time.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.