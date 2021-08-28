First Alert Weather Day: High heat and humidity continues Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High heat and the chance for storms will dominate the weather headlines for the weekend. We are starting Saturday with some showers and thunderstorms north of the US 10 corridor. These could bring some strong winds and heavy rain throughout the morning hours. Further south, a much lower rain chance is in the forecast for today but a few showers or storms could develop during the afternoon, but this will not be widespread, nor will it be an all-day thing.

The main story today will be the dangerous heat. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Gratiot, Isabella, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties from 2-8 p.m. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area but with extremely high humidity, it will feel even warmer than that. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon. It’s very important that if you are going to be outside today to make sure you are staying hydrated and cool.

Tonight, a stray shower or storm will be possible and it’ll be very warm and muggy as well. On Sunday, we’ll start the day off on a dry note but during the afternoon, a cold front will arrive and bring scattered showers and storms to the area. These will move in from north to south. There is the chance a few of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. Tomorrow will also be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will peak in the middle 90s.

That cold front will finally bring some relief going into next week with lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and dry weather returning to the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.