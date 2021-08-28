JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

***Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days for Heat Index Readings in the Upper 90s***

Showers and thundershowers produced locally heavy downpours and localized flooding Friday. In between the showers, we did see some sunshine and high temperatures pushed to above-average levels yet again. As a warm front moves northward through lower Michigan, even warmer and more humid air will spread into Mid-Michigan. Lows early Saturday morning will surround the 70-degree mark. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight, but most of us will stay dry.

A few more showers and thundershowers are a good bet for the weekend, but no day-long rains are expected. While some of us may get through the weekend without seeing some rain, none of us will be able to avoid the heat and humidity. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will likely top the 90-degree mark in many parts of the ABC12 viewing area. When we factor in the humidity, that temperature / humidity combination will push Heat Index readings well through the 90s. A few spots may even touch the century mark.

If you have plans to be outside this weekend, make sure you take proper precautions to keep you, your family, and your pets safe. Stay hydrated. Try to stay in the shade as much as possible. Take frequent breaks, and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Check your outdoor pets frequently, ensuring they have easy access to water.

By late Sunday, a cool front will work its way into lower Michigan. The front will support some showers and thunderstorms later in the day as it plows into our heat and humidity. On ABC12 News we will be tracking the potential for sever weather, and we will tell you what lies in wait behind Sunday night’s front. - JR