More than half of Michigan students must wear mask in school

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP)(WJRT) - - At least half of Michigan’s public K-12 students must wear a mask in school, a figure that has grown as local health or education officials order requirements that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer supports but is hesitant to reinstitute statewide.

Several counties, including six of the 10 most populated ones, mandate face coverings for students, teachers and staff indoors.

Their health officers have pointed to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Whitmer has faced criticism for leaving the decision to local leaders being confronted with angry parents.

She is commending counties and school districts for requiring masks.

