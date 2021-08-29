Advertisement

Emmy-winner Ed Asner, of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ dies

Actor Ed Asner, best known for playing "Lou Grant" on "Mary Tyler Moore," has died at 91.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) (WJRT)- Emmy-winner Ed Asner, best known for playing TV’s blustery boss Lou Grant in ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ has died.

Asner won five of his seven Emmy Awards for playing Grant, three as best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Mary Tyler Moore” and two for lead actor in a drama for “Lou Grant.”

He also won Emmys for his work in the 1976 mini-series “Rich Man, Poor Man” and the 1977 miniseries “Roots.”

Asner won fans among a new generation of moviegoers when he gave voice to the bespeckled widower and retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s 2009 heartwarming film, “Up.”

Asner was married twice and is survived by four children. He was 91 years old.

