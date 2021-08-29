Advertisement

Flint non-profit working to get kids ready to go back-to-school

The Brothers Building Bonds Foundation held a rally in Flint to give away back-to-school...
The Brothers Building Bonds Foundation held a rally in Flint to give away back-to-school supplies to those in need.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

While some students have already started school and the first day of school just around the corner for many Mid-Michigan districts, a non-profit organization wants to make sure students are ready for classes with some basic back-to-school supplies.

The Brothers Building Bonds Foundation held a rally in Flint to give away those supplies to those in need.

Nashalyn Porter the founder of the foundation wanted to show the public and her kids how they can give back to the Flint community by holding the event off of Pierson road in Flint.

“So many parents have lost their job and there’s so many people that’s in need so this is our way of giving back,” said Porter.

Even her kids jumped on board helping getting kids in the community ready to go back-to-school by helping filling up the backpacks and handing them out.

High school students were even able to benefit from the event.

“And that’s important to have when going back to school… It made me feel good to see people trying to help kids out,” said Hamady High School Senior, Oryia Ogden.

The Brother Building Bonds Foundation had over 60 bags to give out to the community and plan to host more events like this throughout the year.

