Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Severe storms erupted across the Great Lakes Bay Region on north this afternoon and have lasted into early Saturday evening.

Tree limbs have been snapped, along with some power lines down far north.

A 68 mph wind gust was reported in Ithaca, a 62 mph gust in St. Charles along with 1″ hail by St. Louis.

A Heat Advisory continues until 8pm for both the 127 and I-69 corridor along with our First Alert Weather Day until later tonight.

Very hot and steamy weather continues overnight into Sunday in advance of a cold front.

Overnight lows will drift down into the low to mid 70s with very warm and muggy conditions.

Sunday will be the last of the extra hot and sticky days for a while with highs near 90 degrees.

Heat Index values are expected to be in the low to a few mid 90s.

Some thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Any storms, much like Saturday could produce damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, along with torrential downpours and small hail.

The Storm Prediction Center still has our viewing area in a marginal risk for severe weather.

Next week is looking much more pleasant.

Drier, cooler and less humid air will be a treat that will last through the week.

I’ll have an update tonight on ABC12 News at 11pm. - KG

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.