One more hot & humid day with possible strong storms

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system near Lake Superior has us situated under a warm front – so expect another hot and humid day today. As this system moves to the northeast, the cold front moves through later today. This will fire up scattered showers and storms but also serve to cool us down this week!

Highs today will be near 90 degrees but with the humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, so at least we’ll have a breeze! Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 60s for most neighborhoods.

We’ll see sunshine for most of the morning and into the early afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will then develop, some of which may be strong, carrying into the late night. Between 1-10pm looks to be our main time frame with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and localized flooding possible. Rain looks to end by midnight with some clouds lingering into Monday.

Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We then spend most of the week with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid/upper 70s with more sun!

