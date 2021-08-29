Advertisement

Twining man facing terrorism charges for threatening state government agency and employees

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -A Twining man has been arrested after Michigan State Police say he threatened to “load his guns, drive to the State Capital and kill everyone he can find within the Unemployment Insurance Agency office- then himself,”

Police say the 57-year old suspect left that threatening message with the Governor’s Constituent Services Friday and specifically stated it was intended for Governor Whitmer.

The message-- which included the suspect’s name and telephone number, indicated that he was unhappy with the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related issues.

He continued by stating the State of Michigan will either get him the money he felt he is owed, or he would travel to Lansing and “start shooting.”

He is currently being held at the Arenac County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

He is expected to be charged with making a Terrorist Threat- a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

