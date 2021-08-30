Arenac County man arraigned on terrorism charge for alleged threat against unemployment agency

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Twining man has been arraigned on terrorism charges for alleged threats against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Michigan State Police say 57-year-old Douglas Melrose left a threatening message with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Constituent Services Office on Friday and specifically stated it was intended for Whitmer.

The voicemail stated that Melrose would “load his guns, drive to the State Capitol and kill everyone he can find within the Unemployment Insurance Agency office -- then himself,” according to the Michigan State Police.

Police say the message, which allegedly included Melrose’s name and telephone number, indicated that he was unhappy with the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related issues. He is accused of saying the state of Michigan will either get him the money he believes he is owed or he would travel to Lansing and “start shooting.”

Once that message was completed, he allegedly left a second message in which he again identified himself, provided his phone number and indicated he was prepared to shoot and kill anyone he could find in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency office, then himself.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post located Melrose in Arenac County and arrested him without incident.

Melrose was arraigned in Arenac County District Court on Monday for making a terrorist threat, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remained in custody at the Arenac County Jail after arraignment on $500,000 bond.

