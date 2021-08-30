Advertisement

Arenac County man arraigned on terrorism charge for alleged threat against unemployment agency

The Twining man is accused of leaving two voicemails with the state threatening to shoot people in Lansing
DOUGLASS WILLIAM MELROSE
DOUGLASS WILLIAM MELROSE(Source: WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Twining man has been arraigned on terrorism charges for alleged threats against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Michigan State Police say 57-year-old Douglas Melrose left a threatening message with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Constituent Services Office on Friday and specifically stated it was intended for Whitmer.

The voicemail stated that Melrose would “load his guns, drive to the State Capitol and kill everyone he can find within the Unemployment Insurance Agency office -- then himself,” according to the Michigan State Police.

Police say the message, which allegedly included Melrose’s name and telephone number, indicated that he was unhappy with the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related issues. He is accused of saying the state of Michigan will either get him the money he believes he is owed or he would travel to Lansing and “start shooting.”

Once that message was completed, he allegedly left a second message in which he again identified himself, provided his phone number and indicated he was prepared to shoot and kill anyone he could find in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency office, then himself.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post located Melrose in Arenac County and arrested him without incident.

Melrose was arraigned in Arenac County District Court on Monday for making a terrorist threat, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remained in custody at the Arenac County Jail after arraignment on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Cucumbers
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September 2021
A 21-year-old woman won $300,000 with this Michigan Lottery instant ticket purchased in Mount...
Isabella County woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game
Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Joe Durant wins the 2021 Ally Challenge
Mixed reaction coming from parents in Genesee County on Sunday just a day before the Genesee...
Genesee County Commissioners call a meeting to discuss schools mask mandate