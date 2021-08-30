Advertisement

Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges

Female soccer players at Western Michigan and a Michigan State employee are challenging COVID-19 vaccine policy
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes days after a Michigan State University employee sued over its broader mandate that applies to all students, faculty and staff.

The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions.

The Michigan State worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19. Her complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees previously infected with the coronavirus.

Several Michigan colleges and universities are requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff to take part in activities this fall, including the University of Michigan’s three campuses and Michigan State University.

Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University both are strongly encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but aren’t requiring it. However, anyone who is not fully vaccinated at both Mid-Michigan universities must undergo weekly testing.

