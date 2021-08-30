Cooler today with lots of sun

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of the cold front that gave us the rain yesterday, the door is open for cooler and drier air!

Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s near Lake Huron to the low 80s inland. Winds will be out of the W at 5-10mph with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight temps will fall to the mid 50s to around 60 degrees with mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow we’ll add in a few more clouds with the chance for sprinkles, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s. A N wind at 5-10mph will keep those in the thumb in the low to mid 70s.

Expect more sun to finish out the week with highs remaining in the 70s!

