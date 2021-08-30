Genesee County 911 director resigns after family dispute leads to misdemeanor

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The top official has resigned from the Genesee County 911 Communications Center two weeks after a family dispute ended with a misdemeanor charge against her.

Spring Tremaine submitted a letter of resignation to the Genesee County 911 Consortium Board, which voted unanimously on Monday to approve it. Her last day in the office was on Monday, but there was no immediate word on who will take her place.

The board voted to place Tremaine on paid administrative leave effective immediately until Sept. 30, which will be her last day as director.

Tremaine was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after an Aug. 7 incident resulting from a dispute with her ex-sister-in-law in Fenton. A video shared on social media shows Tremaine dumping yard waste and a trash can on her ex-sister-in-law’s driveway.

Tremaine claims her ex-sister-in-law, who lives across the street, had dumped the yard waste and trash illegally on property that Tremaine controls. However, she was unaware that a divorce court decision two days earlier allowed her ex-sister-in-law access to the property.

The Tremaines called the Genesee County 911 Center twice on Aug. 7 to request a police response to deal with the dispute. Genesee County sheriff deputies took a report the first time and issued a disorderly conduct ticket the second time.

Cathy Tremaine, the ex-sister-in-law, claims the two had been at odds for 17 months. She recorded the confrontation on Aug. 7 to help bring resolution to the long simmering conflict.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who is a member of the 911 Consortium Board, has said the public holds officials to a higher standard of conduct, even during their personal time. He called for Monday’s meeting to discuss Spring Tremaine’s future with the agency.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.