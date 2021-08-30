Genesee County Commission mask discussion leads to high tensions

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - There were high tensions Monday at the Genesee County Board of Commissioners special meeting.

The Monday meeting was called to discuss the recent mask mandate for students and school staff in kindergarten through 6th grade.

The meeting was originally called to allow Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert, who helped make that decision, answer questions some commissioners still had.

“No, No, look I extended the courtesy of even having this open forum...*GASING*”

The majority of the meeting was filled with heated public comments from parents who both agree and disagree with the mask policy. Many of them fueled a fire of disagreement between both sides.

At one point, commissioners threated to end the public comment session as one woman was removed from the room.

Genesee County Commissioner Meredith Davis said that she, along with Commissioners Shaun Shumaker and Debra Newman, called for the special meeting on Monday, but that only three of the nine commissioners showed up.

While public comment did take up most of the meeting, Davis said the actual reason for calling the meeting was to directly ask Hackert why the decision was made.

“Personally, I do not think that this was something that should have been pushed through by her, I think. Just a few days before that the superintendents were left to make their own decisions and had already put their plans into place,” Davis said.

Some residents expressed these same questions, while others stood strong on their stance to support Hackert and the decision.

Davis and Shumaker facilitated questions to Hackert sent in by residents. No public comments were shared during the question and answer session.

