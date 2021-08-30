Genesee County Commissioners call a meeting to discuss schools mask mandate

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Mixed reaction coming from parents in Genesee County on Sunday just a day before the Genesee County Commissioners are meeting to discuss the mask mandate in the school districts.

“Because of the mask mandate I feel confident that not as many children and not as many teachers will get COVID,” said Ashley, a Genesee County parent.

“I don’t think that anybody should force their view onto anybody for anything,” added Jamie, another Genesee County Parent.

Genesee County Commissioners Meredith Davis, Shaun Shumaker and Debra Newman called for a special meeting on Monday, to discuss the mask mandate in schools.

Some of the commissioners feel there are concerns that still need to be addressed from the County Health department.

“We have gotten a lot of concern from our parents in our district and we represent them. And I know that they do not have the answers to their questions, so I think it’s really important that we are answering these questions,” said Davis.

Davis says Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert will virtually join to respond to some of the concerns in the community.

“Personally, I do not think that this was something that should have been pushed through by her, I think, just a few days before that the superintendents were left to make their own decisions and had already put their plans into place…. And I just have questions as to why now,” added Davis.

At the beginning of August Dr. Hackert announced the public health order to require students and staff in kindergarten through 6th grade to wear masks in the building.

While some commissioners still question this decisions others stand in support commissioner Domonique Clemons said in a statement:

“I am no expert in infectious disease and thus will continue to rely on the science and the expertise of our medical professionals as they provide information and recommendations to best keep everyone safe in this ever-changing environment.”

The meeting is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

