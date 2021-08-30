Isabella County woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 21-year-old couldn’t stop shaking after realizing she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The woman claimed the top prize from the Bonus Ball Bingo game with a scratch off ticket purchased at the Pump ‘N Shop on West Isabella Road in Mount Pleasant. She claimed her prize recently at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing.

“I usually only play the Bingo games and stopped to purchase some after work one day,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I started scratching the first ticket and when I realized I uncovered all of card one, I thought: ‘Well I have never seen this before.’ I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The 21-year-old woman plans to use her winnings to purchase a home.

“I still can’t believe I won. I feel very lucky,” she said.

Players have won more than $22 million playing Bonus Ball Bingo since August 2020. More than $21 million in prizes remain, including three $300,000 top prizes.

