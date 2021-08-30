Advertisement

Joe Durant wins the 2021 Ally Challenge

After some drama on the 18th hole, Durant earns his fourth win on the Champions Tour.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - All eyes were on the two leaders, Joe Durant and Bernhard Langer, in the final round of the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc.

Durant won his fourth career PGA Tour Champions with 17-under-par. It’s been almost six weeks since Durant played in a tournament. After he missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha in July, Durant was almost ready to close his professional career but decided to play in the Ally Challenge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Joe Durant wins the 2021 Ally Challenge
Grand Blanc makes a statement with a season opening win over East Lansing.
HS Football - Grand Blanc vs. East Lansing
Davison falls to Clarkston in a thriller at the Big House.
HS Football - Davison vs. Clarkston
Midland Dow cruises past Fenton at the Big House.
HS Football - Midland Dow vs. Fenton