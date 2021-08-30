Joe Durant wins the 2021 Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - All eyes were on the two leaders, Joe Durant and Bernhard Langer, in the final round of the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc.

Durant won his fourth career PGA Tour Champions with 17-under-par. It’s been almost six weeks since Durant played in a tournament. After he missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha in July, Durant was almost ready to close his professional career but decided to play in the Ally Challenge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.