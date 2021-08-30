Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS***

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued early this afternoon for the Thumb and Great Lakes Bay Region.

The potential exists for strong to severe storms with up to 60 mph wind gusts and 1″ hail.

There is a very low threat of tornadoes.

More of an impact due to the high heat and humidity are torrential downpours and lots and lots of thunder and lightning.

A cold front will sweep away any storms by late tonight – leaving us with some clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be a transition day with some decrease in cloud cover by dinner time.

We’ll also notice the “stick” in the air dropping throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

The rest of the week is looking fantastic.

We’ll have temperatures in the 70s with low humidity – perfect for any outdoor activities.

There is a chance of showers next weekend – something we’ll be tracking all week.

We’ll have updates on ABC12 News at 6 & 11pm.

