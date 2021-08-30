Advertisement

Michigan prison inmate killed after attack by 2 inmates

The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital
MDOC Michigan department of corrections
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an inmate at a western Michigan prison was attacked and killed over the weekend by two other inmates.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says in a statement that the inmate was in his cell Saturday afternoon at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon when two other prisoners walked in and attacked him with a weapon.

The victim left his cell after the attack in need of medical assistance and was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital. State correction officials said the two inmates believed responsible for the attack were placed in segregation and later transferred to a maximum-security facility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

