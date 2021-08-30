Michigan reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 illnesses per day over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,020 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 946,698. The daily average of 1,673 new cases is an decrease of nearly 300 per day compared to Friday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 27 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,257.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady with over 23,000 tests completed Sunday. The percentage of positive tests increased above 9% over the weekend, settling at 9.29% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Monday, 1,226 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 10 more than Friday. Of those, 1,137 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased over the weekend. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 331 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 147 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 17 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.608 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.712 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.249 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.589 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.18 million people statewide. A total of 55.6% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 35,221 cases and 930 deaths, which is an increase of 206 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 21,268 cases and 616 deaths, which is an increase of 89 cases.

Arenac, 1,171 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Bay, 11,087 cases and 348 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Clare, 2,225 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gladwin, 2,033 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Gratiot, 3,396 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Huron, 3,218 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Iosco, 1,970 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Isabella, 5,638 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Lapeer, 8,235 cases and 207 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,294 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,616 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Oscoda, 614 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 1,685 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Sanilac, 3,866 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Shiawassee, 6,080 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,112 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.