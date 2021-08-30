Midland schools now requiring masks after recent cases of COVID-19

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Just one week into the school year and Midland Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 policies and will now be requiring masks for some students and staff.

The change was announced over the weekend in a special communiqué that was sent out by the district’s superintendent, Michael Sharrow.

The announcement said that there is documented spread in a few classrooms and positive cases of COVID-19 in each of the school buildings. This has prompted the district to require masks for all students and staff in grades K-6 while indoors.

It did not make masks required for students or staff in grades 7-12 but it does highly recommend them regardless of vaccination status.

The communiqué was also signed by Fred Yanoski, the director and health officer of the Midland County Department of Public Health. Yanoski spoke to ABC12 on Monday and said that cases around the area continue to go up.

“Unfortunately what we’re seeing is an increase in our community,” he said. “And you know, certainly how well your schools do is very similar to how well your community is doing.”

Yanoski said the health department has been in constant communication with Midland Public Schools and is happy to see the district make this change.

“We certainly applaud the public schools for making that switch due to the cases that they’ve seen in the first week of school starting,” Yanoski said.

Yanoski also noted that the health department has been strongly recommending universal mask wearing for all students regardless of vaccination status. That is in line with what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending as well.

The latest numbers from the school district show that there are currently 12 staff or students that have COVID-19 and more than three dozen are currently in quarantine. Despite this, there are a number of parents that do not support a mask mandate.

Monday morning a group of parents gathered in front of the school district’s offices to show their stance that wearing masks should be a decision left to parents.

“These should be personal choices, these are very personal choices that I think we all should be making for ourselves and not for everyone else,” said Rob Johnston, a parent with three children in the school district.

Johnston and Jacob Lewis, another Midland parent, spoke to ABC12 Monday morning. They represented a larger group of parents that all were not too happy to see the latest policy change.

“It’s very hurtful and kind of undermining for this mandate to be released after school’s already in play,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of us that would have not had our kids in school if there was a mandate put into play before the school year started.”

There are other parents in Midland that do agree with the mask policy change. That includes Melissa Chevalier. She said her 9-year-old son, Owen, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. She said she hoped to see a mask mandate sooner.

“I never wanted this virus in my home,” she said. “I was really hoping that you know, at least if we wore our masks, it would still help us in some way but you know, it’s proof that it doesn’t. It has to be a community effort.”

Chevalier said throughout the pandemic, she and her family have been doing everything they can to protect themselves from the virus. She said she hopes that sharing her family’s story will help others understand that it will take the entire community working together to end the pandemic.

“The biggest thing is, I hope that some of these people that are so against this mask can just hear our story and understand that I’ve got a sick little boy asleep upstairs right now,” she said. “And we’re just hoping and praying that he doesn’t get any sicker, that we don’t end up with a child that needs to be hospitalized after we tried so hard to do everything that we could to protect him.”

