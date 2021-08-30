Advertisement

Officials break ground on new North Flint Food Market

An artist's rendering of the North Flint Food Market.
An artist's rendering of the North Flint Food Market.(source: WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The North Flint Food Market is one step closer to becoming a reality, with local and state officials breaking ground on the building Monday.

Pictures inside reveal the building’s previous life as the home of Abundant Life Ministries. Monday though, is a new day for the corner of Pearson and Clio roads.

“This, I am excited. I am honored to be a part of this,” said Flint resident Tracey Bell.

She is one of 908 food co-op members with the $7 million North Flint Food Market. That means she essentially is one of the owners -- meaning she and others have a say in how the store is run and operated.

Right now, Bell has to travel to either the Flint Farmer’s Market, or Aldi or Kroger in Flushing to grocery shop. So for her, the new store on Flint’s north side adds convenience

Bell also wants people to know, this isn’t just a grocery store. It’s a starting point to build Flint back and better.

“It has been down to nothing. But now with this store opening, I feel a lot of other people are going to be more apt to build around this neighborhood,” Bell said.

The North Flint Food Market has received a slew of local, state and even federal aid that is currently being worked on in Congress.

”We need to reinvest in our community. And this is an opportunity for us to put together a recipe,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

”It’s so important that this is happening. Fundamental to a community -- or civil society -- to the new social contract that I think we have to enforce -- is access to the fundamentals,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

Plans for the North Flint Food Market have been in the works since 2016.

This project is thanks to a grant of more than $1 million from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program. This program is providing a $1.25 million grant for the project while Flint is providing $200,000. Many other organizations have also contributed to the market.

The North Flint Food Market is set to open sometime in spring 2022.

