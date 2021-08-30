Advertisement

Republicans launch ballot drive to tighten Michigan election laws

Ballot drop box
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans are launching a ballot drive to tighten Michigan’s voting and election laws, backing a maneuver that would let GOP lawmakers enact the changes without Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

Monday’s step, which had been signaled for months, was welcomed by Republicans and decried by Democrats and voting-rights advocates. It came after the Democratic governor vowed to veto similar bills pending in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Secure MI Vote will need to collect roughly 343,000 valid voter signatures within six months of starting to circulate petitions. The initiative would require voters to submit photo identification and add an ID component to absentee ballot applications.

Michigan Republicans introduced a 39-bill package of election reforms into the Legislature this year. The House passed three of the bills on Aug. 17.

House Bill 4838 would prohibit any electronic pollbook or ballot counting machine from being connected to the internet from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is the hours that polls are open.

House Bill 4837 would prohibit any outside organizations or advocacy groups from receiving direct access to Michigan’s qualified voter file. The file holds the state’s official database for voter registration records.

House Bill 4840 would require that all ballots from state and federal elections for 22 months.

The remaining bills pending in the Legislature cover a wide variety of processes before, during and after an election. Highlights include:

  • Ballot security in drop boxes by restricting hours people can drop off ballots.
  • Requiring voters to present their driver’s license, state ID card or a copy to obtain an absentee ballot.
  • Training requirements for poll challengers.
  • Transparency in the ballot auditing process.
  • Allowing 16-year-olds to preregister to vote when they receive their first driver’s license.
  • Improving challengers’ access to absentee ballot counting work.
  • Allowing video and audio recording of vote tabulation and ballot auditing.
  • Restricting unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications.
  • Improving the process of overseas military personnel to vote.
  • Allowing large communities to preprocess absentee ballots a day before Election Day (without official counting them).

