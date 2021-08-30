Arenac County man arraigned on charges of terrorism accused of threatening state workers, governor

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an Arenac County man threatened to drive to the State Capitol and kill everyone he could find within a Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office.

He also allegedly threatened Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but a person who knows the Arenac County man said he is not a killer. Douglas Melrose has been having financial troubles, and after some of things he said Monday at his arraignment, there are concerns for his mental health.

“This is a 20-year felony of domestic terrorism,” said attorney Duane Hadley.

That is what 57-year-old Melrose is facing after his arraignment in Arenac County.

The Twining man, whose last known address is a commercial building, is accused of calling the governor’s Constituent Services Office and leaving two voicemails saying he was going to load his guns, drive to the State Capitol and kill everyone he can find in the Unemployment Insurance Agency office and then himself.

He allegedly also threatened Whitmer, saying he was unhappy on how she has handled the pandemic.

Hadley represented Melrose at Monday’s arraignment and told the magistrate that Melrose may be able to pay his $500,000 10% bond because Melrose had significant assets in a Canadian account. Melrose said the account was controlled by CIA.

“He did make that comment, but I don’t know what CIA means, if it was Central Intelligence Agency, if it was an acronym for a Canadian bank account, I don’t know,” Hadley said.

Jerry Rohn, who said he knows Melrose, claimed he’s “down on his luck.” Rohn said Melrose used to live in a camper in front of a building.

“Unfortunately lost his unemployment and I don’t believe he would ever, ever do what he threatened to do,” Rohn said.

The Arenac County Treasurer’s Office confirms Melrose lost that building to foreclosure because of about $5,400 in unpaid taxes. It is scheduled for the auction block this Wednesday.

“Telling you right now, he is not a killer,” Rohn said.

When Melrose was arrested, the Michigan State Police report indicates he did not have any weapons on him.

Attorney Steve Raslich has been appointed to represent Melrose and said it’s possible a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation will be requested.

