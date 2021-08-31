Advertisement

A.G Nessel requests investigation on the COVID-19 vaccination card scammer

A fake persona has been used to solicit buyers on Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to subpoena Facebook to learn the identity of an apparent scammer who claimed to be selling blank Coronavirus vaccination cards in an online marketplace.

Details on how a fake persona had been used to solicit buyers on the Mom2MomSwap-Macomb County page had surfaced and the solicitation has since been removed from the site.

The complaint about the blank cards was filed by a Macomb County resident and prompted the petition

A special investigator from Nessel’s office determined the identity in the Facebook profile as someone claiming to be named Kristin Holliday.

Investigators said that it is a fake profile. Saying that the profile contained stock photos, including one commonly used to advertise Hawaiian vacations.

“Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan,” Nessel said.  “Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards.”

The petition, asked the Macomb Circuit Court to issue an order authorizing an investigation that will begin with a subpoena to Facebook for information about the person creating the online profile.

