Conviction to be dropped in Michigan fire that killed 5 kids

DETROIT (AP) -Authorities are dropping a murder conviction against a man who is serving a life sentence for a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit in 2000.

The Oakland County prosecutor announced the development Tuesday. Karen McDonald says the case against Juwan Deering was spoiled by the failure to share evidence that would have helped his defense.

McDonald says Deering didn’t get a fair trial. Deering was convicted in 2006 of murder in the deaths in the house fire in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.