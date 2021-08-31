Advertisement

Conviction to be dropped in Michigan fire that killed 5 kids

Juwan Deering (Richard Lee/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Juwan Deering (Richard Lee/Detroit Free Press via AP)(Richard Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) -Authorities are dropping a murder conviction against a man who is serving a life sentence for a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit in 2000.

The Oakland County prosecutor announced the development Tuesday. Karen McDonald says the case against Juwan Deering was spoiled by the failure to share evidence that would have helped his defense.

McDonald says Deering didn’t get a fair trial. Deering was convicted in 2006 of murder in the deaths in the house fire in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

School bus
Michigan standardized school test scores show pandemic setbacks
Midland Public Schools in Midland, MI.
Midland parent happy to see school mask mandate after son contracts COVID-19
Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards are on the rise
Attorney general requests investigation into COVID-19 vaccine card scam
Michigan State Police seized these guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Flint.
Routine traffic stop leads to a major drug bust in Flint