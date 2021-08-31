Doyle-Ryder Elementary students in Flint moving to other schools for now

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Concerns about mold contamination and other issues will force Doyle-Ryder Elementary School students in Flint to other buildings this fall.

Flint Community Schools announced Tuesday that pre-kindergarten students at Doyle-Ryder will move to Holmes Elementary School beginning on Wednesday. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students will begin attending Potter Elementary School on Sept. 13.

Packets of educational materials covering two weeks of instruction for Doyle-Ryder kindergarten through sixth-grade students can be picked up at the school beginning Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff will be in the parking lot to pass out materials.

Flint school administrators closed the Doyle-Ryder building on Monday morning after a routine inspection found significant amounts of mold in several classrooms.

Flint Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones did not announce when the Doyle-Ryder building will reopen. Contractors are working on mold remediation, along with improvements to the building’s parking lot and roof.

“We are developing a plan to address missed school days this year and will provide an update on that, as well as the reopening of Doyle-Ryder, as soon as possible,” Jones said.

