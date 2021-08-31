Genesee County Prevention Coalition holding overdose awareness event

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Prevention Coalition is holding its first event aimed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths.

Tuesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day. The event off at 6:30 p.m. in Riverbank Park in downtown Flint begins with a celebration of life, a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence.

Naloxone and Narcan trainers will also distribute overdose reversal kits.

The Genesee County Prevention Coalition aims to build a community of recovery and hope through awareness events.

