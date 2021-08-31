Advertisement

Genesee County Prevention Coalition holding overdose awareness event

Tuesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day
Prescriptions play major role in state's overdose epidemic
Prescriptions play major role in state's overdose epidemic
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Prevention Coalition is holding its first event aimed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths.

Tuesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day. The event off at 6:30 p.m. in Riverbank Park in downtown Flint begins with a celebration of life, a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence.

Naloxone and Narcan trainers will also distribute overdose reversal kits.

The Genesee County Prevention Coalition aims to build a community of recovery and hope through awareness events.

Watch for a full report on the overdose awareness event on ABC12 News at Six.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Michigan State Police seized these guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Flint.
Routine traffic stop leads to a major drug bust in Flint
Willie Lytle
Saginaw police looking for missing man last seen on Friday
Stress
Flipping the script on stress
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges