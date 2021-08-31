GM temporarily halting production of 3.0 liter turbo diesel engine built in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors has confirmed that production of the 3.0 liter Duramax turbo diesel engine built inside Flint Engine Operations is temporarily being stopped.

That specific engine is one of four engines that are built inside the plant. The 3.0 liter Duramax turbo diesel engine is an optional engine on certain GM, Chevrolet and Cadillac trucks and SUVs.

It is unclear if production of the engine has already stopped or will be stopping. It is also unclear if there will be any potential layoffs because of the stoppage.

This particular issue is one of many the auto industry is dealing with right now, and likely for months even years down the road.

“What we’re seeing is really a collision of -- I’ll just call it evils that are hitting the industries,” said Carla Bailo, CEO of Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

Bailo has spent 42 years in the automotive industry so she has a very good pulse of what’s happening right now and what’s likely to happen down the road.

“From the time you place an order to the time you get those parts into the plant, it can take about 30 weeks, so even if we started ramping back up immediately, we’re going to have some lag time,” she said.

That’s seven months and two weeks. Which puts the calendar into the middle of March. But Bailo knows the industry is far from returning to normal. Besides, what is normal these days?

“That’s further compounded now with workforce shortages . Jim Farley the other day talked about 20% on the shop floor on a daily basis caused by pandemic, caused by illness, caused by people changing their mind about what they want to do. I mean we’re in a really volatile situation with workforce now,” she said.

And that extends beyond the plants in terms of logistics including not enough workers at ports across the country and not enough truck drivers mean parts can’t get to where they’re supposed to go.

The bottom line here, pack on the patience. Returning to some sense of pre-pandemic normal is going to take some time.

