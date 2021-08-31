Growing mold in classrooms closes Doyle-Ryder Elementary in Flint for remainder of week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/30/2021) - Students at a Flint Elementary were sent home on Monday just hours after the bell rang.

That’s because mold was found inside the early learning classrooms at Doyle-Ryder Elementary.

The Assistant Superintendent says it happened during a routine inspection of the school, and the mold was not visible the last time students were in school.

Flint Schools started on August 4th, but they students have barely been in class.

Parents we spoke with say Flint Schools needs to get it together.

”We’re losing students by the day. We need to get it together. No one is going to want to send their children to a school where once they don’t have air. Then, they have mold, and then the communication is terrible,” parent, Brittny Giles said.

Giles is a parent of three students at Doyle-Ryder Elementary, and she says she’s disappointed after her children were sent home from school yet again.

This time for mold just days after Flint Community Schools was closed the entire week before because of excessive heat and a lack of air conditioning.

“A lot of parents don’t have cars. A lot of parents work, so when we get up in the morning, we take our kids to school, we don’t expect to get a call fifteen minutes later saying we have to go get our kids, and then we don’t know why. We don’t know if a kid caught COVID, if there’s kids around sick. We don’t know what’s going on,” Giles said.

The mold was found in several classrooms, and Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the district didn’t want to take a chance, saying in a statement, “We immediately prohibited students from entering their classrooms and canceled school for the week to conduct remediation efforts.”

The district says they’re working on contingency plans for the students at Doyle-Ryder, making sure they receive the support they need, but another parent says that doesn’t solve another issue impacting many parents in the district: day care.

“That’s the issue I have. I know especially with low-income families, they only get so many hours that they can put the kid in day care or the day care center can only hold them for so long, and that becomes issues that nobody really thinks about and nobody really cares about because it’s not their problem,” Patrick Nard said.

The big question is when will students be able to return?

The district says right now, school is canceled for the rest of the week, but families can expect an update by Tuesday.

