JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

The heat and humidity that we had been dealing over the past several days, was replaced by much more comfortable air to start the week. It was a cool front that supported some strong thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon and evening that opened the door to the pleasant air we are now enjoying. With fair skies holding for the night, temperatures early Tuesday morning will drop through the 50s. Our “normal” low is now 56-degrees.

It looks like we should get to enjoy a comfortable setting for the better part of the week. Lots of sunshine will be bathing the ABC12 viewing area for the Tuesday through Friday stretch. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part, and lows will be in the 50s. Temperature / humidity combinations will be just fine as winds hold an easterly component through Thursday. By Friday afternoon, winds will turn in from the south.

We will warm up a skosh for the first part of the holiday weekend, but we will also see more cloud cover return. On ABC12 News we will have a look at when we may see the return of some rain, and if any rain will have an impact on your plans for your holiday weekend. - JR