JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday was a comfortable day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures surrounded the 60-degree mark in the morning, and moved well into the 70s during the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds along with a light northeasterly breeze paved the way to our pleasant setting. With clearing skies for the night, lows will dip into the lower, to middle 50s early Wednesday morning.

We should have a terrific stretch of weather to round-out the workweek. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday night will likely dip to below-average levels, but readings will recover very nicely each afternoon, courtesy of the bright sunshine that is expected to bathe the ABC12 viewing area. Winds will be in off of Lake Huron again Wednesday, but by Friday afternoon they will be shifting in from the south.

The holiday weekend isn’t shaping up too badly, but it won’t be entirely rain-free. On ABC12 News we will time-out those chances for rain, and we will tell you how the extra cloud cover will impact our temperatures for the holiday weekend. - JR