Judge blocks Western Michigan University from requiring vaccine for athletes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge has blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female soccer players who sued.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids ruled that they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights. He issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday, the school’s deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to compete.

Maloney scheduled a hearing concerning a temporary injunction on Sept. 9.

Unlike at other Michigan universities, Western’s vaccine requirement does not extend to all students and employees, though the unvaccinated do have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

The four soccer players were denied religious exemptions for getting the vaccine.

A separate lawsuit filed by a Michigan State University employee challenges the institution’s policy requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff and faculty to take part in activities on campus this fall. The worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19.

Several Michigan colleges and universities are requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff to take part in activities this fall, including the University of Michigan’s three campuses and Michigan State University.

Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University both are strongly encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but aren’t requiring it. However, anyone who is not fully vaccinated at both Mid-Michigan universities must undergo weekly testing.

