Advertisement

Judge blocks Western Michigan University from requiring vaccine for athletes

Four soccer players who were denied religious exemptions don’t have to meet Tuesday’s deadline
Western Michigan University
Western Michigan University(WILX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge has blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on four female soccer players who sued.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids ruled that they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights. He issued the temporary restraining order Tuesday, the school’s deadline for athletes to get an initial shot or be unable to compete.

RELATED: Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges

Maloney scheduled a hearing concerning a temporary injunction on Sept. 9.

Unlike at other Michigan universities, Western’s vaccine requirement does not extend to all students and employees, though the unvaccinated do have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

The four soccer players were denied religious exemptions for getting the vaccine.

A separate lawsuit filed by a Michigan State University employee challenges the institution’s policy requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff and faculty to take part in activities on campus this fall. The worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19.

Several Michigan colleges and universities are requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff to take part in activities this fall, including the University of Michigan’s three campuses and Michigan State University.

Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University both are strongly encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but aren’t requiring it. However, anyone who is not fully vaccinated at both Mid-Michigan universities must undergo weekly testing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Mask mandates
Michigan public health groups ask for support of COVID-19 orders
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered south
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered Louisiana, aiding relief efforts
The Angel Program allows drug addicts to contact the State Police and seek professional help...
Michigan State Police seeking new Angel volunteers at Flint Post
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Some unemployed Michigan workers receiving benefits on new card