Lt. Gov. Gilchrist discusses improving quality of life in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II brought his Thriving Cities tour to Flint on Tuesday.

His visit to the University of Michigan-Flint campus was the second stop on a tour that will take Gilchrist to 25 cities across Michigan. The current tour is a continuation of an initiative that began in summer of 2019.

“The intention was to visit city’s of all types and stripes in every corner of the state of Michigan to talk about how we can improve quality of life,” Gilchrist said.

The visits focus on five areas:

Creating generational and economic opportunity.

Increasing access to opportunities for kids in cities.

Improving access to environmental quality and justice.

Affordable and attainable housing.

Transportation mobility.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Gilchrist talked about the focus of this leg of the tour. In urban areas like the city of Flint, he said peace of mind is important to quality of life especially during the current spike in violent crime.

Gilchrist also talked about what the Whitmer administration is doing around public safety.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.