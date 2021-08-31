Advertisement

M.A.D.E. Institute founder Leon El-Amin begins new chapter in life with expunged criminal record

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A nervous but hopeful Leon El-Amin, who founded the M.A.D.E. Institute in Flint, stood before Judge Joseph Farah Tuesday afternoon in Genesee County Circuit Court.

“To finally get this off my shoulders, I’m just overwhelmed,” El-Amin said.

He is no longer a convicted felon thanks to sweeping clean slate laws that were passed by the state legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year.

El-Amin was heavily involved in the guns and drugs scene in Flint in the early 2000′s. It landed him seven years in prison with a felony record.

“I took so much from this community, and then when you change your thinking you have an opportunity to do things right that’s what you want to do,” he said.

After serving his time, he founded the M.A.D.E. Institute in Flint. M.A.D.E. stands for Money, Attitude, Direction and Education.

His organization is a nonprofit that works to rehabilitate and provide opportunities to at-risk kids and those returning from prison.

His focus has always been on helping others, but Tuesday was all about helping himself. Moving on to bigger and better things without that dark cloud of conviction.

“Especially my mom. Just to let her know I kept my word. Like I’m going to do something different. And I’m doing it and I ain’t looking back,” El-Amin said.

Having his criminal record wiped clear helps lift some barriers for him and many others like housing and employment. But he wants others too, to know if you do the work and put in your time, good things can still happen.

