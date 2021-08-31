Advertisement

Michigan public health groups ask for support of COVID-19 orders

They are asking for officials to stand up for health officers and encourage productive COVID-19 conversations
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders of two Michigan public health associations called on community leaders to support local health officials under fire for making COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Association of Preventive Medicine and Public Health Physicians and Michigan Association for Local Public Health sent a joint letter to community leaders across the state seeking support for health officers working to control COVID-19 spread.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone,” said Dr. William Nettleton, immediate past president of MAPPP. “Stress, anxiety, fear, misinformation and distrust contribute to inappropriate behavior. We call on community leaders to stand up for your public health officials and help encourage productive community conversations.”

Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, president of MAPPP, said health officers have directed activities for community partners and adjusted strategies to continuously changing COVID-19 conditions in their jurisdictions.

“Despite their dedication and profound sense of duty to protect the public, medical and administrative health officials have been physically threatened and politically scapegoated,” she said.

Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert is among the local public health officers across the state to mandate face coverings for all students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grade this fall. Some parents have criticized the order.

“Health officers don’t take their decisions lightly,” said Norm Hess, executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health. “The delta variant of COVID-19 is affecting more children. They see the numbers rising, and they are bound to do their jobs. It’s a moment when the support of other local leaders matters more than ever.”

