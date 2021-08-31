Advertisement

Michigan standardized school test scores show pandemic setbacks

All grades taking the M-STEP test showed lower proficiency in math
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich (AP) - Michigan standardized test results released Tuesday showed gaps in students’ learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, with state education officials noting lower than usual participation rates.

Children in third to eighth grade and 11th grade take the M-STEP test, but were exempt from testing in the 2019-2020 school year.

All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021. Sixth-graders saw the biggest drop at 6.5% less students testing proficient or better in math.

A similar decline was seen in social studies. Students in third through seventh grades saw a decline in English language arts scores. Eighth and 11th grade saw improvements.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all schools closed in Michigan from March through the end of the year in 2020. Many schools offered hybrid or remote learning opportunities during the 2020-2021 school year, so thousands of students were in classrooms less than five days per week.

