Michigan State Police seeking new Angel volunteers at Flint Post

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for more Angels to volunteer in Flint.

The department’s Angel Program offers to help anyone who comes in with a drug addiction to find treatment without fear or arrest or further investigation. The program depends on volunteers, who help Michigan State Police officials find a treatment program and transport participants there.

Angel volunteers receive reimbursement for mileage and meals. They become eligible for an hourly stipend after 20 hours of service.

Michigan State Police are offering a two-hour training on the responsibilities and expectations of Angel Program volunteers on Sept. 16. The training will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Tri-City Post at 2402 W. Salzburg Road in Freeland.

The department launched the Angel Program at one post in 2016 and later expanded it to all post locations across Michigan in December 2017. The program helped 400 people battling drug addictions find treatment during its first three years.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Angel Program should call the Flint Post at 810-732-1111. Click here for more information about the Angel Program.

