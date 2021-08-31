Advertisement

Michigan State Police seeking new Angel volunteers at Flint Post

The Angel Program allows drug addicts to contact the State Police and seek professional help...
The Angel Program allows drug addicts to contact the State Police and seek professional help rather than jail time.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for more Angels to volunteer in Flint.

The department’s Angel Program offers to help anyone who comes in with a drug addiction to find treatment without fear or arrest or further investigation. The program depends on volunteers, who help Michigan State Police officials find a treatment program and transport participants there.

Angel volunteers receive reimbursement for mileage and meals. They become eligible for an hourly stipend after 20 hours of service.

Michigan State Police are offering a two-hour training on the responsibilities and expectations of Angel Program volunteers on Sept. 16. The training will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Tri-City Post at 2402 W. Salzburg Road in Freeland.

The department launched the Angel Program at one post in 2016 and later expanded it to all post locations across Michigan in December 2017. The program helped 400 people battling drug addictions find treatment during its first three years.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Angel Program should call the Flint Post at 810-732-1111. Click here for more information about the Angel Program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Mask mandates
Michigan public health groups ask for support of COVID-19 orders
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered south
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered Louisiana, aiding relief efforts
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Some unemployed Michigan workers receiving benefits on new card
Western Michigan University
Judge blocks Western Michigan University from requiring vaccine for athletes