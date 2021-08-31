Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered Louisiana, aiding relief efforts

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (8/31/2021)--Honing in on the massive relief effort underway all along the US Gulf Coast, which took a hammering from Hurricane Ida...

A pair of Midland firefighters were en route to Louisiana Tuesday to facilitate critical search and rescue operations taking shape in hard-hit communities. Two were deployed as part of the mission. The department would like to send additional help, but had to maintain a sufficient number of firefighters in town to cover the city.

According to Midland’s fire chief, they had just crossed the Alabama border around noon Tuesday.

“They’re on their way to Louisiana. They’re going to be staged outside of Baton Rouge,” Chief Chris Coughlin said.

After an overnight stopover in Tennessee, Midland Firefighters Hoffman and Brady arrived on the front lines of the relief effort taking shape in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

“The individuals we sent are primarily involved in water rescue and they’re trained for that,” Coughlin related.

Haunting images have emerged from the Gulf Coast in the days since Ida made landfall. The category four storm left broad swathes of the south battered and bruised. According to FEMA numbers, departments from more than 15 states have responded to the hardest hit areas, speeding along badly needed search and rescue efforts.

The group charged with spearheading Michigan’s out-of-state relief work, familiar with the tall task that lies ahead, responding also to Hurricanes Dorian and Irma.

A year earlier, another mission kept Michigan’s Task Force One at home. The group was instrumental in carrying out the evacuation effort launched as the Edenville Dam breached and sent a torrent of water downstream. Chief Coughlin told ABC12 they were on scene in only four hours.

“To do that and to be here in four hours and help… when we needed them was pretty significant for us,” he said.

As their goodwill turns to our Southern neighbors, it’s a full circle moment.

“I’m just tickled to see us being able to contribute to that and help others,” Coughlin related.

The standard deployment for these relief missions is about two weeks. Everything they’ll need went down with them as part of a Task Force One Convoy, including their own food, fuel and sleeping quarters, meaning they’ll be eating, sleeping and breathing the work until the relief effort is complete.

