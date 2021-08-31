Midland parent happy to see school mask mandate after son contracts COVID-19

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A parent in Midland is happy to see changes to the school district’s mask policy after her own son contracted COVID-19 last week.

Melissa Chevalier said her 9-year-old son attends Adams Elementary School and that he tested positive for the virus over the weekend. She said she was notified by school officials on Friday that her son, Owen, was exposed to the virus.

“They told us that we needed to get tested,” she said.

Later that day, Chevalier said Owen started to experience some symptoms.

“He started kind of with a stuffy nose and then he ended up having a headache, sore throat, slight cough here and there and he just said that is body kind of hurts,” she said.

On Saturday, Chevalier said they took him to get tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.

Throughout the pandemic, Chevalier said she and her family did everything they could to stay healthy. She said her kids wore masks at school before the new mask mandate was announced.

“I never wanted this virus in my home,” she said.

Midland Public Schools began the school year just last week and after a rising number of COVID-19 infections, the district announced a change to its mask policy over the weekend. That change led to a mask mandate for all students and staff grades K-6th.

In the district’s latest update, it said that there are COVID-19 outbreaks in three schools with it being “particularly high” at Adams Elementary, where Owen goes. The district said that the outbreak has affected so many that it may make staffing difficult.

Cheavlier has been a strong supporter of mask wearing since the beginning of the pandemic. That is something many health experts across the state and country support for people in school. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services does strongly recommend universal mask wearing for all students and staff while at school regardless of vaccination status.

In Midland County, the department of public health has stood firm with this recommendation as well.

“Masks have been proven to be a safe and effective form of mitigation,” said Fred Yanoski, director and health officer for the Midland County Department of Public Health. “No one said it is 100% effective in stopping the spread of COVID, but it’s certainly proven to be safe and important part of that tiered mitigation approach.”

Yanoski said that the health department does support the mask policy change in Midland schools.

Moving forward, parents like Chevalier want to share their story to help garner support of wearing masks. Chevalier said that it cannot just be one or two students wearing masks in class, it has to be everyone for this spread to slow down.

“We all have to live in this world together and work together,” she said. “I mean, we all want this pandemic to end and if doing these things helps, that’s what we need to do.”

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Midland Public Schools reported 27 staff/students that currently have COVID-19 with 80 others being in isolation or quarantine.

ABC12 did reach out to Midland superintendent, Michael Sharrow, for comment on the mask policy and outbreaks. We were told there would be no additional comment outside of the district’s announcements.

