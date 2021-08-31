A new Michigan law could add cameras to the outside of schools buses

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - School just started for many students and parents already are raising concerns about drivers not paying attention to school buses.

A new Michigan law could help with this problem by allowing cameras to be attached to the outside of buses to spot people passing by illegally.

Video taken on the second day of school for Grand Blanc students showed a car speed by a school bus stopped with its red flashers clearly activated.

“All the parents were getting the kids on the bus and taking pictures, so it was taking a little longer than normal and a car went to go around and pass, so I went out to stop it. Fortunately at that time, it was just turning into a driveway,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Department Sgt. Scott Theede

He said this happens every year, especially at the start of the year, so police are putting more patrols on the roads in an effort to spot these illegal acts.

“We’ve already had complaints of people driving past buses. We’re right now in that instruction or education phase, but we will be addressing these issues and taking enforcement action where needed,” Theede said.

In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills that allow schools to equip buses with cameras on stop arms to watch for drivers passing illegally. Theede said Grand Blanc buses currently have cameras on their dashboards, which they have used to find drivers who have passed buses illegally.

“One of the things with someone who drives past a stopped bus, an officer doesn’t have to witness that. That’s an infraction that we can go on the driver’s description, so using the cameras that are on there can help us identify the vehicle and the driver,” he said.

Theede said that it’s also important for parents to be present when their young children are getting on or off the bus. If they can’t be there, make sure they are talking to their children about being safe at the bus stop.

Those who pass stopped school buses could face more than $200 in fines and four points on their license.

