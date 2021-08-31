Advertisement

Routine traffic stop leads to a major drug bust in Flint

The troopers stopped the driver after failing to signal and running a stop sign
Michigan State Police seized these guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Flint.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a significant amount of drugs and some guns during a traffic stop in Flint over the weekend.

Troopers found 1,644 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, nearly 4 grams of crack cocaine and more than $5,900 in cash. Troopers also found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Police say they stopped the driver for failing to signal and running a stop sign. Information on the driver has not yet been disclosed.

