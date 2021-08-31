Saginaw police looking for missing man last seen on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old man missing from the Saginaw area since Friday.

Willie Lytle was last seen leaving work in Saginaw Township on Friday, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

He likely is driving a 2018 white GMC Terrain with a Central Michigan University sticker in the window and license plate number EKW2951.

Anyone who sees Lytle should call 911.

