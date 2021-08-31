Advertisement

Some afternoon clouds

Highs in the 70s.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the north will help to bring in some cooler and drier air, and give us some sunshine!

We’ll get brushed by just the northernmost edge of the remnants of Ida so expect some clouds to mix in with our sun this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid/upper 70s for most of us – a N wind at 5-10mph will keep those in the thumb closer to 70. Not going to rule out a sprinkle or two but most will remain dry.

Tonight skies clear with a NE wind at 5-10mph. Temps will fall into the low and mid 50s. Open up the windows and give the AC a break!

Tomorrow our temperatures are back into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine! Expect more of the same to end the week!

