Advertisement

Some unemployed Michigan workers receiving benefits on new card

Workers who receive unemployment benefits on a debit card were issued new U.S. Bank cards
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some unemployed Michigan workers are getting new debit cards to receive their state benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is issuing new U.S. Bank debit cards to workers who receive their benefits directly onto a card. The change affects about 25% of unemployment benefits recipients across the state.

The 75% of workers who receive unemployment benefits by direct deposit into their bank accounts are not affected by the change.

The new U.S. Bank cards will receive all unemployment benefits accrued after Aug. 25. The former Bank of America unemployment debit cards will remain active until Nov. 30, so workers have until that date to spend or transfer any remaining balance.

Anyone with questions about the debit card change or who hasn’t received one should call the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency at 1-866-500-0017.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Mask mandates
Michigan public health groups ask for support of COVID-19 orders
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered south
Midland firefighters on the ground in hurricane-battered Louisiana, aiding relief efforts
The Angel Program allows drug addicts to contact the State Police and seek professional help...
Michigan State Police seeking new Angel volunteers at Flint Post
Western Michigan University
Judge blocks Western Michigan University from requiring vaccine for athletes