Some unemployed Michigan workers receiving benefits on new card

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some unemployed Michigan workers are getting new debit cards to receive their state benefits.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is issuing new U.S. Bank debit cards to workers who receive their benefits directly onto a card. The change affects about 25% of unemployment benefits recipients across the state.

The 75% of workers who receive unemployment benefits by direct deposit into their bank accounts are not affected by the change.

The new U.S. Bank cards will receive all unemployment benefits accrued after Aug. 25. The former Bank of America unemployment debit cards will remain active until Nov. 30, so workers have until that date to spend or transfer any remaining balance.

Anyone with questions about the debit card change or who hasn’t received one should call the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency at 1-866-500-0017.

